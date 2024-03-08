The Chevy Blazer EV Is On the Market Again

Months after software issues prompted GM to halt Chevy Blazer EV sales, the vehicle is once again on the market.

In late 2023, GM halted sales of the Chevy Blazer EV after a disastrous review by Edmunds. The outlet encountered no fewer than 23 software bugs that made the vehicle “unusable.”

“We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced some software quality issues,” Chevrolet said in a statement at the time. “To ensure our customers have a great experience with their vehicle, we are temporarily pausing sales of Blazer EVs. Our team is working quickly to roll out a fix, and owners will be contacted with further information on how to schedule their update. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to TechCrunch, GM has now resumed sales of the SUV, after saying it “made significant software updates that will improve features and functionality to deliver on the high expectations of our customers. We’re confident these improvements will address concerns heard from some early owners and as promised, we’re carrying learnings over to other products in GM’s lineup.”

Interestingly, the company added additional software features, as well as reduced the price by nearly $6,000 across models.