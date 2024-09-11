Tesla Employees Told to Train Vehicles to Ignore Road Signs

Tesla employees are accusing the company of instructing them to train Autopilot to ignore some road signs in an effort to make the vehicles drive less robotically.

According to Futurism, citing a Business Insider, Tesla employees in the Autopilot division were uncomfortable with some of the direction they were given.

“There were some times we were told to ignore ‘No Turn on Red’ or ‘No U-Turn’ signs,” an employee said, on condition of anonymity to protect their job. “Those were the [kinds] of things that made me and my coworkers uncomfortable.”

“The general response was along the lines of ‘Mind your business and your pay grade,'” the employee added.

While the desire to make Autopilot drive more naturally may be an admirable goal, one of the promises of autonomous driving is improved safety over human drivers. Unfortunately, if true, directing employees to train Autopilot to ignore basic traffic laws is not a sustainable path toward safe autonomous driving.