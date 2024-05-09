Tesla Appears To Be in a Hiring Freeze

On the heels of multiple rounds of layoffs, Tesla appears to be in the midst of a hiring freeze as thousands of jobs listings have been removed.

According to Gizmodo, Tesla had some 3,400 open jobs listed online as recently as May 1. As of yesterday, Wednesday, May 8, just three positions were still listed as open. The three positions were for manufacturing development program at one of the company’s US locations.

Tesla has gone through multiple rounds of layoffs, impacting virtually the entire Supercharger team, as well as new product development.

The company had already laid off an estimated 20%, or 20,000 employees, with its first two rounds of layoffs. A third round, earlier this week, impacted an undisclosed number of employees.

CEO Elon Musk had previously said he wanted the company to be “absolutely hard core” in its approach to streamlining its workforce and laying off employees, but the Gizmodo report is the first to reveal that the company has scaled back hiring as well, indicating it is not merely swapping out under-performing employees.