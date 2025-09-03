Advertise with Us
CloudWorkPro

Tesco Sues Broadcom Over VMware License Shift, Seeks £100M Damages

Tesco has sued Broadcom, VMware, and reseller Computacenter for breaching perpetual license agreements by denying support after Broadcom's shift to subscriptions post-2023 acquisition. Seeking over £100 million in damages, Tesco warns of operational disruptions to its IT systems and the UK's food supply chain. Similar disputes from AT&T and Siemens highlight industry backlash against Broadcom's practices.
Tesco Sues Broadcom Over VMware License Shift, Seeks £100M Damages
Written by Ava Callegari
Wednesday, September 3, 2025

In a move that underscores the growing tensions in the enterprise software sector, U.K. supermarket behemoth Tesco has filed a lawsuit against Broadcom Inc., its VMware subsidiary, and reseller Computacenter PLC, alleging breach of contract over perpetual software licenses. The suit, lodged in London’s High Court, claims that Broadcom’s refusal to extend support for VMware products acquired under perpetual licenses could jeopardize Tesco’s operations, potentially disrupting the nation’s food supply chain.

Tesco, which relies on VMware technology for around 40,000 virtual workloads powering its digital infrastructure, argues that the defendants’ actions violate existing agreements. The retailer is seeking at least £100 million ($134 million) in damages from each party, with the figure poised to rise as the dispute drags on, according to details reported in The Register.

Broadcom’s Post-Acquisition Overhaul Sparks Industry Backlash

This legal battle is not isolated. Broadcom, after its $69 billion acquisition of VMware in 2023, shifted the company from perpetual licensing to a subscription-based model, a change that has irked numerous large customers. Tesco’s complaint echoes similar grievances from U.S. telecom giant AT&T, which sued Broadcom in September 2024 over comparable support denials, as noted in coverage from The Register.

Siemens has also pursued litigation on parallel grounds, highlighting a pattern of disputes. Industry observers point out that Broadcom’s strategy, while aimed at boosting recurring revenue, has led to accusations of anticompetitive behavior, including probes by EU antitrust regulators as far back as 2024, per reports in Reuters.

The High Stakes for Critical Infrastructure

For Tesco, with annual revenues exceeding £69.9 billion ($93.5 billion), the stakes are particularly high. The supermarket chain warns that without continued support, its IT systems—integral to inventory management, online services, and supply logistics—could falter, leading to empty shelves and broader economic ripples. This concern was amplified in The Register‘s analysis, which suggests Tesco is leveraging the lawsuit to force negotiations amid stalled talks.

Broadcom defends its Cloud Foundation platform as offering superior value, a stance reiterated in statements to outlets like Proactive Investors. Yet, critics argue the pivot disproportionately burdens legacy customers locked into older contracts.

Reseller’s Role and Broader Implications

Computacenter, as the intermediary reseller, finds itself caught in the crossfire, accused by Tesco of failing to honor support obligations. This tripartite suit underscores the complexities of software distribution chains, where resellers often bear the brunt of vendor policy shifts.

The case could set precedents for how tech giants handle post-merger integrations, especially in regulated sectors. As Techzine Global reported, Tesco’s heavy dependence on VMware amplifies the urgency, potentially influencing antitrust scrutiny worldwide.

Potential Outcomes and Market Repercussions

Analysts anticipate that Tesco’s size and influence might pressure Broadcom into settlements, similar to ongoing disputes. The lawsuit, filed amid Tesco’s unrelated product recalls and share buybacks, as covered in International Supermarket News, reflects a broader corporate strategy of aggressive defense.

If unresolved, this could accelerate migrations away from VMware, reshaping enterprise virtualization markets. For now, the proceedings highlight the fragility of digital dependencies in essential industries, with Tesco positioning itself as a defender against what it calls exploitative practices.

Subscribe for Updates

CloudWorkPro Newsletter

The CloudWorkPro Email Newsletter is your go-to resource for business professionals leveraging cloud-based tools to boost efficiency and productivity. Perfect for leaders driving digital transformation and smarter workflows.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |