Telegram Will Give Governments More Data

Telegram’s overhaul continues in the wake of CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest in France, with Durov saying the company will begin giving governments more data.

Durov was arrested when his private jet landed in France. Authorities charged the CEO with helping to spread illegal content on Telegram, largely the result of the platform’s failure to provide any substantial moderation.

According to Bloomberg, Durov has said the platform will begin cooperating with governments to a greater degree, giving them data in response to valid legal requests. Such data would include users’ phone numbers and IP addresses.

The announcement follows changes to the company’s moderation practices, in which it added the ability for users to report illegal content. In years past, Telegram took a notably anti-moderation stance, often refusing to cooperate with government requests even when it was within the power of the company to do so.

Adding to the company’s woes is the fact that it does not enable end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default. As a result, Telegram does not have the same level of deniability as Signal, WhatsApp, or iMessage, where those platforms genuinely lack the ability to see what users are texting or sharing. Because E2EE is not enabled by default, Telegram can view the content of any chats where users have not explicitly enabled E2EE, eliminating any argument that it lacked the ability to moderate content.

Telegram is clearly trying to make concessions in an effort to appease France and other jurisdictions, although it remains to be seen what impact such actions will have on Durov’s case. If Frances’s case was aimed primarily at changing how Telegram operates, it is conceivable a plea deal could be reached as a result of Telegram’s concessions.

On the other hand, if France is looking to make an example of Durov and send a message to other messaging platforms, Telegram’s concession are a damning admission that the company always had the ability to do what governments have been asking.

Whatever the outcome for Durov, it’s a safe bet that Telegram’s new stance will not help it with some of its user base. For example, Ukraine recently banned Telegram from official devices over concerns that Russian intelligence may have access to chats. With Telegram signaling it will cooperate with government data requests, the platform will be far less appealing for activists, dissidents, journalists, and similar use cases.

As many security experts have previously said, users who truly need to protect their privacy would do better to use a more secure alternative, such as Signal, WhatsApp, or iMessage.