T-Mobile’s Home Internet Address Verification Plans Are Back On Track

Written by Matt Milano
Friday, June 21, 2024

    • T-Mobile is moving forward with plans to verify Home Internet users’ addresses to ensure the service is used in areas that have the proper coverage.

    T-Mobile announced plans in April to crack down on users that were using Home Internet outside of approved coverage areas. While the service will often work in areas the company doesn’t officially support, using it in such areas can overload the network and result in poor performance.

    Despite the company’s plans to implement address verification months ago, the company reportedly held up until it could implement a new Away plan, according to The Mobile Report.

    It’s still unclear exactly how T-Mobile’s location verification will work, but users that are outside of coverage will need to cancel their service or switch to the Away plan, designed for people on-the-go.

