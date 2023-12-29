OpenAI: AI Content Detectors Don’t Work

OpenAI has thrown cold water on those hoping for an easy way to detect AI-generated content, saying such tools don’t work.

Amazon continues its foray into the health services market, making One Medical services available to Prime members for $9 per month.

Microsoft created a stir when it blocked its own employees from using ChatGPT, citing privacy and security concerns.

A bipartisan bill in the US House of Representatives would provide money for rural telecoms to replace equipment made by Chinese companies.

T-Mobile has officially abandoned plans to force customers to upgrade to more expensive plans following predictable blowback.

The State of Maine has disclosed it suffered a MOVEit data breach, one that has impacted some 1.3 million individuals.

YouTube’s war on ad blockers is facing a legal challenge in the EU over Google’s use of JavaScript to determine when an ad blocker is in use.

Elon Musk has offered details on a meeting between tech leaders and lawmakers, saying there was “overwhelming consensus” in favor of AI regulation.

Cisco has killed off its Hyperflex hyperconverged infrastructure line of products, blaming a changing market.

Amazon continues to invest in generative AI, applying it to the task of creating product descriptions for sellers.

System76 has shared details on its upcoming Cosmic Desktop Environment (DE), saying it will be released in 2024.

T-Mobile is continuing its war on spam texts, telling vendors it will beginning fining them $2,000 per incident for illegal spam texts sent via its network.

Shortly after signaling that it wanted to settle a lawsuit over Chrome’s Incognito mode, the company has reached a deal with the plaintiffs.

Microsoft is readying a ‘next-gen’ update to its Surface line of computers, one that will focus on artificial intelligence.

Wedbush is bullish on Microsoft, with analyst Dan Ives saying artificial intelligence is the company’s ‘iPhone moment.’

The New York Times has sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copy infringement after negotiations between the parties broke down.

Amazon is tapping into on-site hydrogen production to help power more than 225 hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift trucks at its Aurora, Colorado fulfillment center.

Google wants to settle a class-action lawsuit over accusations it continued tracking Chrome users even when its Incognito mode was active.

Zulily has informed customers that is shutting down, citing “the challenging business environment” and the need to “maximize value for the companies’ creditors.”

Apple scored a victory in its battle over the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, with an appeals court pausing a ban on the sale of those models.

Microsoft has brought its Copilot AI to Android in the form of a native app, continuing its efforts to roll out its AI tools far and wide.

Anthropic, a leading AI firm founded by ex-OpenAI employees, says it will achieve $850 million in annualized revenue by the end of 2024.

Tang Tan, Apple’s head of design for the iPhone and Watch, is leaving the company to join LoveFrom, the company founded by former Apple lead designer, Jony Ive.

Lowe’s is finally adopting Apple Pay, providing users with an easier way to pay and checkout.

Japan is taking aim at Apple and Google with plans for new regulation that would require both companies to allow third-party app stores and payment methods on their platforms.

Mint Mobile says it has suffered a data breach, one that exposed personal data of an undisclosed number of its customers.

The tech industry saw some major changes and developments throughout 2023, developments that left some companies and individuals far better off than others. Let’s look at the tech industry’s winners and losers from the past year.

Companies and individuals should take a lesson from US water utilities and choose something other than “1111” as their password for internet-accessible devices.

GM’s foray into electric vehicles is not going well, with the company halting sales of the Chevy Blazer EV amid a myriad of software issues.

Tuxedo OS is a Linux distro created by Tuxedo Computers, the makers of laptops and PCs designed specifically to run Linux. While similar to other projects, Tuxedo OS has several unique features.