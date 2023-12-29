Advertise with Us
OpenAI: AI Content Detectors Don’t Work

OpenAI has thrown cold water on those hoping for an easy way to detect AI-generated content, saying such tools don’t work.

Amazon Brings One Medical to Prime Members For $9 a Month

Amazon continues its foray into the health services market, making One Medical services available to Prime members for $9 per month.

Microsoft Briefly Blocked Employees From Using ChatGPT

Microsoft created a stir when it blocked its own employees from using ChatGPT, citing privacy and security concerns.

Congress Wants to Help Rural Telecoms Replace Chinese Equipment

A bipartisan bill in the US House of Representatives would provide money for rural telecoms to replace equipment made by Chinese companies.

T-Mobile Abandons Plan to Force Customers to Upgrade Their Plans

T-Mobile has officially abandoned plans to force customers to upgrade to more expensive plans following predictable blowback.

Maine Government Data Breach Impacts 1.3 Million

The State of Maine has disclosed it suffered a MOVEit data breach, one that has impacted some 1.3 million individuals.

Harnessing the Power of User-Generated Content for Brand Advocacy

Learn more about how to harness the power of user generated content for brand advocacy in the article below.

YouTube’s War On Ad Blockers Challenged By Privacy Advocate

YouTube’s war on ad blockers is facing a legal challenge in the EU over Google’s use of JavaScript to determine when an ad blocker is in use.

Elon Musk: ‘Overwhelming Consensus’ On AI Regulation

Elon Musk has offered details on a meeting between tech leaders and lawmakers, saying there was “overwhelming consensus” in favor of AI regulation.

Cisco Kills Off Its Hyperflex Hyperconverged Infrastructure Line

Cisco has killed off its Hyperflex hyperconverged infrastructure line of products, blaming a changing market.

Amazon Sellers Can Now Use Generative AI to Create Product Descriptions

Amazon continues to invest in generative AI, applying it to the task of creating product descriptions for sellers.

Pop!_OS Cosmic Desktop Slated for 2024 Release

System76 has shared details on its upcoming Cosmic Desktop Environment (DE), saying it will be released in 2024.

T-Mobile Will Fine Vendors $2,000 For Illegal Spam Texts

T-Mobile is continuing its war on spam texts, telling vendors it will beginning fining them $2,000 per incident for illegal spam texts sent via its network.

Google’s Chrome Settlement Is A Warning To Chrome Users

Shortly after signaling that it wanted to settle a lawsuit over Chrome’s Incognito mode, the company has reached a deal with the plaintiffs.

Microsoft Readies Surface Devices Designed Specifically For AI

Microsoft is readying a ‘next-gen’ update to its Surface line of computers, one that will focus on artificial intelligence.

Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives: AI Is Microsoft’s ‘iPhone Moment’

Wedbush is bullish on Microsoft, with analyst Dan Ives saying artificial intelligence is the company’s ‘iPhone moment.’

The New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft For Copyright Infringement

The New York Times has sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copy infringement after negotiations between the parties broke down.

Amazon Taps Plug Power’s On-Site Hydrogen Production To Power Vehicles

Amazon is tapping into on-site hydrogen production to help power more than 225 hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift trucks at its Aurora, Colorado fulfillment center.

Google Wants To Settle Incognito Browsing Class-Action Lawsuit

Google wants to settle a class-action lawsuit over accusations it continued tracking Chrome users even when its Incognito mode was active.

E-Commerce Retailer Zulily Shuts Down

Zulily has informed customers that is shutting down, citing “the challenging business environment” and the need to “maximize value for the companies’ creditors.”

US Appeals Court Gives Apple A Reprieve On Watch Ban

Apple scored a victory in its battle over the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, with an appeals court pausing a ban on the sale of those models.

Microsoft Brings Copilot To Android

Microsoft has brought its Copilot AI to Android in the form of a native app, continuing its efforts to roll out its AI tools far and wide.

Investment Strategies and Fractional CFOs: A Synergy for Startup Success

What is the relationship between the investment strategies and fractional CFOs? Learn more in the article below.

Anthropic Says It Will Generate $850 Million In Annualized Revenue By End Of 2024

Anthropic, a leading AI firm founded by ex-OpenAI employees, says it will achieve $850 million in annualized revenue by the end of 2024.

LoveFrom, Jony Ive’s Firm, Poaches iPhone Design Head

Tang Tan, Apple’s head of design for the iPhone and Watch, is leaving the company to join LoveFrom, the company founded by former Apple lead designer, Jony Ive.

Lowe’s Finally Adopts Apple Pay

Lowe’s is finally adopting Apple Pay, providing users with an easier way to pay and checkout.

Japan Takes Aim At Apple And Google Over Their App Store Monopolies

Japan is taking aim at Apple and Google with plans for new regulation that would require both companies to allow third-party app stores and payment methods on their platforms.

Mint Mobile Suffered a Data Breach, Customer Data Exposed

Mint Mobile says it has suffered a data breach, one that exposed personal data of an undisclosed number of its customers.

Tech Winners and Losers of 2023

The tech industry saw some major changes and developments throughout 2023, developments that left some companies and individuals far better off than others. Let’s look at the tech industry’s winners and losers from the past year.

Pro Tip: Don’t Use ‘1111’ As Your Password

Companies and individuals should take a lesson from US water utilities and choose something other than “1111” as their password for internet-accessible devices.

Software Issues Sideline The Chevrolet Blazer EV

GM’s foray into electric vehicles is not going well, with the company halting sales of the Chevy Blazer EV amid a myriad of software issues.

Linux Distro Reviews: Tuxedo OS

Tuxedo OS is a Linux distro created by Tuxedo Computers, the makers of laptops and PCs designed specifically to run Linux. While similar to other projects, Tuxedo OS has several unique features.

