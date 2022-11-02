T-Mobile Expanding $35 Activation Fee to Almost Every Transaction

T-Mobile is making a big money grab, making its $35 activation unavoidable and expanding it to almost every transaction.

Activation fees are the bane of most cellular customers’ existence. Despite its “Un-carrier” stance, T-Mobile is getting in on the activation fee bandwagon by expanding it to nearly every transaction possible.

The T-Mo Report gained access to an internal document that outlined the changes, changes which the outlet described:

The fee is charged per-line that is added or upgraded via any method. Whether you’re upgrading your phone to a new device, adding a Bring-Your-Own-Device line, or even ordering a Home Internet line, you’ll pay the new $35 fee.

There are only a few exceptions to the new activation fee, including SIM and eSIM swapping, adding a DIGITS line, or replacing a defective device. JUMP! and JUMP! On Demand subscribers are also exempt.

The new Device Connection Charge will go into effect November 15.