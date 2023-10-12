Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

5GRevolution

T-Mobile Is Automatically Moving Users to Newer, More Expensive Plans

T-Mobile is unveiling a new take on its "Un-carrier" approach, automatically migrating users to newer, more expensive plans....
T-Mobile Is Automatically Moving Users to Newer, More Expensive Plans
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, October 12, 2023

    • T-Mobile is unveiling a new take on its “Un-carrier” approach, automatically migrating users to newer, more expensive plans.

    The carrier told CNET it will begin sending out notices next week, informing customers of One, Simple Choice, Magenta and Magenta 55 Plus that they will be moved to the company’s newer plans. T-Mobile estimates there will be an increase of approximately $10 per line, or $5 per line if AutoPay is enabled.

    “We’re always looking for ways to give our customers more from our services so we’re moving a small number who were on older rate plans to newer plans that will deliver them enhanced features,” T-Mobile told CNET.

    Customers that don’t want to make the move will have to call T-Mobile customer service to remain on their existing plan. The company says customers will have a window of time to make the call, but they don’t reveal how long that window will be.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |