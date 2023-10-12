T-Mobile Is Automatically Moving Users to Newer, More Expensive Plans

T-Mobile is unveiling a new take on its “Un-carrier” approach, automatically migrating users to newer, more expensive plans.

The carrier told CNET it will begin sending out notices next week, informing customers of One, Simple Choice, Magenta and Magenta 55 Plus that they will be moved to the company’s newer plans. T-Mobile estimates there will be an increase of approximately $10 per line, or $5 per line if AutoPay is enabled.

“We’re always looking for ways to give our customers more from our services so we’re moving a small number who were on older rate plans to newer plans that will deliver them enhanced features,” T-Mobile told CNET.

Customers that don’t want to make the move will have to call T-Mobile customer service to remain on their existing plan. The company says customers will have a window of time to make the call, but they don’t reveal how long that window will be.