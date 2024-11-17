Spotify’s Super Premium Plan Is Coming—But No One Knows When

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek confirmed the company’s long-promised Super Premium HiFi plan is coming, but the executive did not confirm when.

During the company’s Q3 earnings call (via Yahoo Finance), Ek was asked when customers would see the Super Premium plan. Instead of giving a time frame, Ek reiterated the importance of the high-end plan, especially as the market continues to mature.

Yeah. So overall, just as a reminder, we have talked about this in the past quarters as well. We are excited about this and just to set expectations, we are moving from this one-size-fits-all markets that quite often happens in early development where you have fewer SKUs to then as you keep growing into more and more mature marketplaces, you add more SKUs to address more of the market.

Ek goes on to say he believes this is where Spotify currently is, and that the Super Premium plan will help drive further growth.

That is sort of how you should think about the evolution of Spotify. And this higher-priced music tier of Spotify is certainly one that I think will have a lot of growth for the music industry and something that consumers will love to.

Ultimately, however, Ek refused to give any specifics on exactly when the company would unveil Super Premium.

I can’t really talk about specifics for it. But again, I can talk about the principle that’s driving this. The principles for us is always the same, which is how do we create something consumers love but that also delivers value back to creators? And you can go back to vinyl buyers. You can go back to all of these super fans that already exist to look for clues in what — or some of the things are that they value. Some of those things are proximity to artists. Some of those things are, of course, better sound quality and a bunch of other things. I can’t get into specifics but I think I’ve left enough breadcrumbs for you guys to get excited by.

Spotify has been promising a HiFi, lossless audio plan for years, first teasing it back in 2021. Unfortunately, while virtually all of its rivals offer lossless audio, the company has failed to deliver on its promise. Ek’s response gives users little reason to hope it will be launched anytime soon.