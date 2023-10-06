Advertise with Us
Spotify’s New ‘Supremium’ Plan Will Feature Lossless Audio

Spotify is readying a new "Supremium" plan that will feature lossless audio, along with a slew of other features....
Written by Staff
Friday, October 6, 2023

    • Spotify is readying a new “Supremium” plan that will feature lossless audio, along with a slew of other features.

    Spotify has long been criticized for not providing lossless audio at a time when many of its rivals do. Chris Messina found indicators in Spotify’s code of what is coming and posted them on Threads:

    Here’s your first look at Spotify’s new $19.99/month Supremium logo, which will likely include:

    • “Your Sound Capsule”,
    • Advanced playlist mixing tools (BPM, vibe, mood, activity and genre, etc)
    • AI playlist generation tools
    • Last.fm-style listening stats (“Highlights)
    • 20-30 hours of audiobook listening
    • 24-bit lossless audio (HiFi brand is dead)

    Given that rivals offer similar features for less money, it remains to be seen if this new plan will be a hit.

