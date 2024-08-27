On August 28, 2024, at 3:38 a.m. ET, SpaceX is set to launch Polaris Dawn, a groundbreaking mission that will see a crew of private astronauts venture farther from Earth than any human has since the Apollo program. As the Falcon 9 rocket prepares to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, anticipation is building around what is being hailed as one of the most ambitious space missions in recent history.

Reaching New Heights—Literally

Polaris Dawn’s mission objectives are as audacious as they are innovative. The crew, led by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, will aim to reach an altitude of 870 miles (1,400 kilometers), the highest Earth orbit flown since Apollo 17 in 1972. “This will be the first spacewalk by a commercial company and the furthest from Earth anyone has traveled in over half a century,” Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Quarantine continues…so appreciative of Elon’s message to the team yesterday emphasizing the criticality of making our safety his and @SpaceX #1 priority. Makes me even more confident strapping in. @PolarisProgram pic.twitter.com/QYfIptqtMl — Kidd Poteet (@KiddPoteet) August 27, 2024

The mission also marks the first time that two SpaceX employees, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, will be part of a human spaceflight crew, adding a new layer of significance to the mission. Gillis and Menon, both Lead Space Operations Engineers at SpaceX, will also set the record for the farthest distance traveled by women from Earth, surpassing the previous record set during the Space Shuttle’s STS-31 mission.

A New Era of Spacewalks

One of the most anticipated aspects of Polaris Dawn is the first-ever commercial spacewalk. The crew will don SpaceX’s newly developed extravehicular activity (EVA) suits, designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space while offering enhanced mobility and protection. The suits are a significant upgrade from the intra-vehicular (IVA) suits used on previous SpaceX missions, featuring advanced thermal insulation, a heads-up display, and enhanced joint mobility.

Sarah Gillis, who will be one of the astronauts to step out of the spacecraft, expressed her excitement and cautious optimism about the mission: “We’ve spent years preparing for this. The EVA suits are incredible, and we’re confident in their ability to protect us as we step out into the vacuum of space.”

The spacewalk will be conducted on the third day of the mission, with the crew exiting the spacecraft through its forward hatch. Unlike NASA missions, which use dedicated airlocks for spacewalks, the entire Dragon capsule will be depressurized, requiring all crew members to rely entirely on their suits for survival. “This is uncharted territory for us,” said Jared Isaacman, the mission commander. “But we’re ready to push the boundaries of what’s possible in human spaceflight.”

Pioneering Science and Technology

Beyond the headline-grabbing spacewalk, Polaris Dawn is also a scientific mission. The crew will conduct 36 research studies and experiments from 31 partner institutions, focusing on areas such as radiation exposure, human health in space, and space communications. One of the key experiments will involve testing the Starlink satellite network’s laser-based communication system, which could revolutionize how data is transmitted in space.

Targeting Tuesday, August 27 for launch of Polaris Dawn, the first of the @PolarisProgram’s three human spaceflight missions designed to advance the future of spaceflight pic.twitter.com/w6QF3jBLqt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 21, 2024

“The data we collect on radiation and human health could be vital for future missions to Mars and beyond,” Isaacman explained. “We’re not just pushing the envelope; we’re gathering the knowledge necessary to make space travel safer and more sustainable for everyone.”

Now SpaceX is Just Showing Off!

The timing of the Polaris Dawn mission couldn’t be more intriguing, especially considering the recent developments with NASA’s decision to rely on SpaceX to rescue two Boeing astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS). While SpaceX prepares to send a crew of private astronauts farther from Earth than anyone has traveled in over 50 years, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, once touted as NASA’s next great hope for crewed spaceflight, has been grounded due to technical failures.

As SpaceX gears up for the Polaris Dawn mission, the juxtaposition between the two aerospace giants has never been starker. While Boeing grapples with the embarrassment of having to rely on its chief competitor to safely return its astronauts, SpaceX is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in space exploration. The contrast is so sharp that it’s hard not to see Polaris Dawn as a flex, a demonstration of SpaceX’s growing dominance in the field.

“Now SpaceX is just showing off!” quipped an industry insider, echoing the sentiment of many who see the timing of this mission as more than just coincidental. The company’s ability to not only undertake such a high-risk, high-reward mission but also step in to rescue Boeing’s astronauts underscores SpaceX’s unparalleled capability in the current space race.

Boeing Embarrassment

The embarrassment felt by Boeing employees, who reportedly “hate SpaceX” and “talk shit about them all the time,” as one anonymous worker admitted, is palpable. The irony is rich—Boeing, once the undisputed leader in aerospace, now finds itself being bailed out by the very company that it once dismissed as an upstart.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that while Boeing struggles with cost overruns and technical failures, SpaceX continues to innovate at breakneck speed. “We’re in the midst of one of the most challenging missions ever attempted by a private company,” said Elon Musk. “And while we’re pushing the limits of human spaceflight with Polaris Dawn, we’re also stepping up to ensure the safety of NASA’s astronauts. It’s a testament to what SpaceX is capable of.”

SpaceX is Now In Charge!

Indeed, Polaris Dawn seems to be SpaceX’s way of not just showcasing its technological prowess but also of subtly reminding the world who’s leading the charge in the new era of space exploration. As NASA turns to SpaceX to solve its problems, and as the company prepares to make history with its highest orbit since Apollo, it’s clear that SpaceX is operating on a different level. The message is unmistakable: SpaceX is not just a player in the space industry; it’s the standard by which all others are now measured.

A Legacy of Innovation

Polaris Dawn is the first of three planned missions under the Polaris Program, an initiative spearheaded by Isaacman in partnership with SpaceX. The program aims to advance human space exploration, with subsequent missions planned to include even more ambitious objectives, culminating in the first human flight aboard SpaceX’s Starship vehicle.

“This mission is about more than just breaking records,” said Isaacman. “It’s about laying the groundwork for the future of space exploration. We’re taking the first steps toward making life multiplanetary, and that’s something that will benefit all of humanity.”

The mission also continues Isaacman’s philanthropic efforts, following in the footsteps of his previous Inspiration4 mission, which raised over $250 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Supporting SpaceX and St. Jude both, which have unbelievable visions, is some of the best use of my time and energy,” Isaacman remarked.

Preparing for Launch

As the launch date approaches, the crew has undergone extensive training to prepare for the mission’s challenges. This has included simulations of the EVA, high-performance aircraft piloting, and survival training. “We’ve trained for every possible scenario,” said Scott Poteet, the mission pilot. “When we step out of that hatch, we’ll be ready.”

Polaris Dawn and SpaceX completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/qz2RD5bnVM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 25, 2024

The Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry the crew into space, has also undergone rigorous testing, including a successful static fire test just days before launch. SpaceX’s launch director confirmed that all systems are go, with backup launch opportunities available in case of any last-minute issues.

The Polaris Dawn Crew: Wearing SpaceX-Developed EVA Suits

The Polaris Dawn mission marks a significant milestone in terms of its ambitious objectives and the evolution of spaceflight gear. A key highlight of this mission is the debut of SpaceX-developed extravehicular activity (EVA) suits, which will be worn by the Polaris Dawn crew during the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

SpaceX has long been known for its sleek, functional designs, and the EVA suits for Polaris Dawn are no exception. Building on the foundation of the intravehicular activity (IVA) suits used on previous Crew Dragon missions, these new EVA suits represent a leap forward in terms of both technology and design. They are specifically engineered to provide astronauts with greater mobility, enhanced thermal protection, and advanced communication systems.

“The suits are designed to be incredibly versatile and adaptive,” said Sarah Gillis, a Lead Space Operations Engineer at SpaceX and one of the mission specialists on Polaris Dawn. “We’ve integrated state-of-the-art features like a heads-up display (HUD) in the helmet, thermal insulation derived from materials used in our spacecraft, and an entirely new architecture for joint mobility. These enhancements are crucial for ensuring that astronauts can perform complex tasks during spacewalks, even in the harshest conditions.”

The EVA suits also include a helmet camera and advanced environmental sensing capabilities, allowing both the astronauts and mission control to monitor vital statistics in real-time. The visor is coated with a layer of copper and indium tin oxide, materials that not only provide solar and thermal protection but also help regulate the intense temperatures encountered in space.

One of the most innovative aspects of these suits is their scalability. SpaceX has designed them with the future in mind, anticipating the need for a wide range of sizes and shapes as humanity prepares for long-duration missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. “Building a base on the Moon or a city on Mars will require millions of spacesuits,” SpaceX noted in a statement. “The development of these suits and the execution of the spacewalk will be important steps toward a scalable design for future missions.”

The Polaris Dawn mission will be the ultimate test for these suits. Jared Isaacman, the mission commander, and Sarah Gillis will be the first to don these suits and step outside the safety of their spacecraft. As they float in the vacuum of space tethered to the Dragon capsule, the world will be watching closely, not just to see the success of the mission, but also to witness the dawn of a new era in space exploration gear.

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of this mission and to wear these suits,” Isaacman said. “We’re going to be pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in human spaceflight, and these suits are a critical part of that effort. They’re more than just a piece of equipment; they’re a symbol of the future we’re building.”

As SpaceX continues to innovate, the EVA suits worn by the Polaris Dawn crew will likely set the standard for future missions, proving once again that SpaceX is not just keeping pace with the space industry’s demands—they’re setting the pace.

The Future of Space Exploration

Polaris Dawn represents a bold new chapter in the history of space exploration. With its record-setting altitude, pioneering spacewalk, and groundbreaking research, the mission is poised to push the boundaries of what private space missions can achieve. “This is more than just a mission,” said Bill Gerstenmaier, SpaceX’s vice president of Build and Flight Reliability. “It’s the beginning of a new era of exploration, where private companies play a leading role in taking humanity to the stars.”

As the world watches the launch of Polaris Dawn, it’s clear that SpaceX is not just showing off—it’s setting the stage for the next great leap in human spaceflight. And in doing so, it’s proving that the final frontier is not just the domain of governments but a new frontier for all of humanity.