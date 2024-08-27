Boeing Employee: “We Hate SpaceX. We Talk Sh*t About Them All the Time, and Now They’re Bailing Us Out”

In the world of aerospace, few rivalries are as intense as the one between Boeing and SpaceX. For decades, Boeing was the undisputed leader in American space and aviation technology, a giant that shaped the industry and set the standard for excellence. But in recent years, the rise of Elon Musk’s SpaceX has dramatically shifted the balance of power, leading to an escalating rivalry that has now reached a new, humiliating low for Boeing.

According to an anonymous Boeing employee, the company’s morale has plummeted in the wake of a recent NASA decision that has left Boeing staff feeling both humiliated and bitter. The decision, which involves SpaceX rescuing two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) due to issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, has been described as a devastating blow to the once-proud aerospace titan.

A Shattered Reputation

“We hate SpaceX. We talk sh*t about them all the time, and now they’re bailing us out,” said the unnamed Boeing employee in a candid interview. “It’s shameful. I’m embarrassed, I’m horrified.”

Boeing received over 4 billion dollars and has yet to complete any mission.

SpaceX received over 2 trillion dollars and have completed over 40 missions..

Humiliated is an understatement!

They will soon be unemployed…

This colossal failure is a result of DEI!

One would ask why… — Raymond Baker (@Raymond26773481) August 25, 2024

This sense of humiliation is not unfounded. Boeing has long been a cornerstone of American aerospace, with a legacy that includes some of the most iconic aircraft and spacecraft in history. However, the company’s recent struggles have tarnished its reputation, and the failure of the Starliner mission only adds to a growing list of setbacks.

Boeing’s Starliner program was supposed to be a flagship project, part of NASA’s effort to diversify its crewed spaceflight capabilities beyond relying solely on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. The Starliner, however, has been plagued by delays, technical issues, and cost overruns. Initially awarded a $4.5 billion contract by NASA, Boeing has since incurred an additional $1.5 billion in cost overruns. Despite this, the Starliner has yet to deliver on its promise.

The Starliner Fiasco

The current debacle began in June 2024 when astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were launched to the ISS aboard the Starliner for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. The mission, however, quickly ran into trouble. The spacecraft suffered a helium leak just before liftoff, and once docked at the ISS, further issues emerged with the Starliner’s thrusters.

NASA and Boeing engineers worked tirelessly to address these problems, but after more than two months of testing, NASA made the difficult decision to rely on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to bring the astronauts back home. The mission has now been extended, with the astronauts expected to return in February 2025, nearly eight months after their initial launch.

“We have had so many embarrassments lately, we’re under a microscope. This just made it, like, 100 times worse,” the Boeing employee lamented. The sense of shame is palpable, especially considering Boeing’s storied history in space exploration. The company that once helped design and build the ISS is now forced to rely on a competitor to fulfill its obligations.

Blaming NASA and Internal Turmoil

The fallout within Boeing has been severe, with many employees reportedly placing the blame squarely on NASA for the public humiliation. “We believed that Starliner could bring them home safely, but NASA didn’t want to chance it,” the employee explained. “They have their own PR issues and don’t need two dead astronauts. But we didn’t think that there would be dead astronauts. We’d never have recommended that they use us if they thought that it was going to be unsafe for them.”

NEWS: Boeing employees are reportedly feeling “humiliated” as Elon Musk's SpaceX will have to rescue astronauts due to Starliner's failure – An anonymous Boeing space program employee said: “We hate SpaceX. We talk shit about them all the time, and now they’re bailing us out.” pic.twitter.com/yEKtCmevNM — ALEX (@ajtourville) August 26, 2024

This disagreement highlights the strained relationship between Boeing and NASA, as well as the internal discord within Boeing itself. The company’s confidence in its product, while admirable, seems increasingly out of step with the realities of its technical challenges.

Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager, acknowledged the difficulties in making the decision. “It came down to a little disagreement about risk,” he said, diplomatically summing up the situation.

The Rise of SpaceX

While Boeing grapples with its ongoing crisis, SpaceX continues to ascend as the dominant force in American space exploration. The company’s reusable Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon spacecraft have revolutionized the industry, offering more cost-effective and reliable alternatives to traditional spacecraft.

Let’s make Starfleet Academy real! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2024

SpaceX’s rapid development and success have put immense pressure on Boeing, which has struggled to keep pace. The contrast between the two companies is stark: where SpaceX has succeeded in launching and landing rockets with unprecedented frequency, Boeing has been mired in technical failures and public relations disasters.

One Boeing employee expressed a sentiment that many within the company likely share: “This is what happens when you rest on your laurels. We used to be the best, and now we’re a joke. SpaceX is everything we used to be—innovative, daring, and successful.”

A Cultural Shift at Boeing?

The situation at Boeing is more than just a series of unfortunate events; it’s indicative of deeper issues within the company’s culture. Critics have pointed to Boeing’s focus on short-term profits and cost-cutting measures as contributing factors to its recent failures. The company’s shift from being engineer-driven to being led by finance and management professionals has also been blamed for a decline in quality and innovation.

“There’s a lot of finger-pointing going on,” the Boeing employee said. “We’ve got managers who don’t understand engineering making decisions that affect the entire company. It’s like we’re run by accountants, not by people who understand spaceflight.”

This criticism isn’t new. Boeing has faced increasing scrutiny for its management practices, particularly after the 737 MAX crisis, which saw the company’s best-selling aircraft grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes. The Starliner fiasco only adds to the perception that Boeing is a company in decline, struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing industry.

The Way Forward

For Boeing, the path forward is uncertain. The company’s reputation has taken significant hits, and restoring trust—both with NASA and the public—will require substantial effort. Some within the industry suggest that Boeing needs to return to its roots, focusing on engineering excellence and innovation rather than shareholder value.

“SpaceX is showing us what the future looks like,” the employee conceded. “We can either adapt and learn from this, or we can continue to decline. But if we don’t change, we’re going to be left behind.”

Boeing’s recent experiences serve as a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the aerospace industry. Once the undisputed leader, Boeing now finds itself playing catch-up to a company it once dismissed as an upstart. The rivalry with SpaceX may be bitter, but it also offers Boeing an opportunity to reflect, reassess, and potentially reclaim its position as a leader in space exploration.

For now, though, the employees at Boeing must grapple with the bitter reality that their once-great company has been humbled. As the anonymous employee put it, “We’re going to have to eat a lot of crow on this one.”

In the high-stakes world of space exploration, failure is not an option. But as Boeing has learned, sometimes even the biggest names in the industry need a helping hand—even if it comes from the competition.