Sonos CEO Apologizes For Botched App Rollout

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has penned a blog post apologizing for a botched app rollout following an outcry from users.

Sonos rolled out a major new version of its app, but the it was a definite step back from the previous version. In fact, users complained of poor performance, bugs, and missing features they relied on. In the wake of the rollout, Spence is apologizing and promising the company will fix the issues.

We know that too many of you have experienced significant problems with our new app which rolled out on May 7, and I want to begin by personally apologizing for disappointing you. There isn’t an employee at Sonos who isn’t pained by having let you down, and I assure you that fixing the app for all of our customers and partners has been and continues to be our number one priority. We developed the new app to create a better experience, with the ability to drive more innovation in the future, and with the knowledge that it would get better over time. However, since launch we have found a number of issues. Fixing these issues has delayed our prior plan to quickly incorporate missing features and functionality.

Spence goes on to say that the company has released new updates roughly every two weeks, each one brining “significant and meaningful improvements.”

Spence outlines the company’s roadmap for continued improvements to the new app:

July and August: Improving the stability when adding new products

Implementing Music Library configuration, browse, search, and play August and September: Improving Volume responsiveness

User interface improvements based on customer feedback

Improving overall system stability and error handling September: Improving Alarm consistency and reliability September and October: Restoring edit mode for Playlists and the Queue

Improving functionality in settings

Hopefully the company is able to deliver on Spence’s promise and restore the functionality and experience users are accustomed to.