Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Has Become the Definition of ‘Bloatware’

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 has become the definition of mobile bloatware, with a base install taking roughly 60GB.

Operating systems growing in size is an inevitable trade-off of new features, improved support, and the addition of new technologies. Unfortunately for S23 users, Samsung seems to be taking OS growth to all new heights.

Mishaal Rahman, Senior Technical Editor for Esper, asked his Twitter followers how much of their phone’s space their system installs were taking:

Alright folks, how much of your phone's storage is taken up by the system?



I'll start: It's 22GB of my 256GB Zenfone 9.



I've seen some wild numbers from other phones, so I'd like to see just how varied things are! pic.twitter.com/N3AQRgtZGP — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 3, 2023

Some users reported the S23’s Android install taking almost 60GB:

It's still 57gb after separating the apps. And this is only two days into using the S23 Ultra. I'd hate to see it after a year or even 6 months. pic.twitter.com/STbdfWQMez — Alex Maxham (@alexmaxham) February 4, 2023

Shockingly, one user even reported a 75GB install:

someone just sent me that S23 has 75GB SYSTEM — Sarthak Roy (@sarthak2002) February 3, 2023

With the S23 topping out at 256MB, and the S23+ topping out at 512, it’s hard to imagine how or why Samsung can justify taking up 60-75GB of space just for the OS.