Samsung Launches $1,799 Project Moohan MR Headset to Rival Vision Pro

Samsung’s Bold Entry into Mixed Reality

Samsung Electronics Co. is poised to challenge Apple Inc.’s dominance in the high-end mixed-reality market with the imminent launch of its first dedicated headset, a device that promises to blend advanced Android capabilities with competitive pricing. According to reports from Digital Trends, the South Korean tech giant plans to unveil the headset, internally codenamed Project Moohan, on October 22 in its home market. This move comes amid intensifying competition in spatial computing, where Samsung aims to undercut Apple’s Vision Pro, which retails for $3,499, by offering a more accessible entry point potentially around $1,799 to $2,000.

The headset, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm Inc., will run on a custom Android XR operating system, marking a significant push to standardize mixed-reality experiences across Android ecosystems. Insights from Android Headlines highlight that pre-registrations could begin as early as October 15, with a formal debut following shortly after. This timing aligns with Samsung’s strategy to capitalize on the holiday season and build momentum ahead of broader global availability, potentially disrupting Apple’s lead in premium immersive devices.

Technical Specifications and Competitive Edge

At the core of Project Moohan is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, which supports high-resolution displays and advanced tracking features like eye and hand monitoring, as detailed in previews shared on X by tech influencers. These elements enable seamless integration with Google’s suite of apps, including immersive versions of Google Maps and AI-driven interactions powered by Gemini, positioning the device as a versatile tool for both productivity and entertainment.

Compared to Apple’s Vision Pro, Samsung’s offering boasts dual high-resolution displays that could surpass Apple’s in certain metrics, such as refresh rates and field of view, based on leaks reported by Medium. Industry observers note that while Apple’s headset excels in ecosystem integration with iOS, Samsung’s Android foundation opens doors to a wider array of third-party developers and hardware compatibility, potentially accelerating adoption in enterprise settings like virtual collaboration and training simulations.

Market Implications and Strategic Partnerships

Samsung’s entry is bolstered by its partnership with Google, which has invested heavily in Android XR to counter Apple’s walled-garden approach. A report from Sammy Fans indicates that the headset will feature comfort enhancements, addressing common complaints about bulkiness in rivals like the Vision Pro. This focus on ergonomics, combined with a lower price point, could appeal to cost-conscious consumers and businesses wary of Apple’s premium positioning.

Furthermore, the launch coincides with broader industry shifts, including Google’s acquisition of talent to boost XR software, as mentioned in coverage from MSN. Analysts suggest this collaboration could foster a more open mixed-reality platform, encouraging innovation from app developers and hardware makers alike, much like Android did for smartphones.

Challenges and Future Outlook

However, Samsung faces hurdles in scaling production and ensuring software maturity. Early prototypes have shown promise in wireless PC VR streaming and high-fidelity visuals, but supply chain constraints could delay widespread availability beyond South Korea, per discussions on X from developers. Apple, meanwhile, is rumored to update its Vision Pro lineup in October 2025 with M5 chips, as reported by Techlusive, intensifying the rivalry.

For industry insiders, this launch represents a pivotal moment in democratizing advanced XR technology. If Samsung delivers on its promises, it could pressure Apple to innovate faster, ultimately benefiting users with more affordable and feature-rich options in the evolving realm of spatial computing. As the October 22 date approaches, all eyes will be on Samsung to see if Project Moohan lives up to the hype and reshapes competitive dynamics in this nascent field.