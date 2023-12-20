Salesforce Is Buying Spiff

Salesforce announced it is acquiring Spiff, a incentive compensation management (ICM) software company.

Spiff will join Sales Cloud following the acquisition. Salesforce says Spiff’s addition will help CROs to better work with financial and sales operations teams.

“CROs and financial leaders know the importance of compensation in driving rep behavior. The challenge these leaders face is in how to align these compensation plans to desired outcomes – all while navigating data across siloed-point solutions,” says Ketan Karkhanis, EVP & GM, Sales Cloud. “Spiff connects what sellers want – transparent compensation – with what sales leaders want – compensation planning built into CRM that aligns behaviors to strategic outcomes.”

“I’m excited about the future of Spiff and about what this means for the world of SPM and ICM in general,” says Jeron Paul, CEO of Spiff. “We have always taken pride in Spiff’s pace of innovation and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make an even deeper impact on the space as part of the Salesforce ecosystem.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the deal is expected to close in the Q1 of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2025.