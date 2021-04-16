Robinhood Experiences Issues During Big Trading Day…Again

Robinhood has once again found itself in hot water after users were unable to make crypto trades during a big trading day.

In March of 2020, Robinhood experienced a series of outages on some of the biggest market days. Users were outraged when they were unable to cash in, leading to threats of class-action lawsuits and customers abandoning the platform.

It seems history is repeating itself, with the company once again experiencing issues, this time during a massive surge in the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The issues caused some people to incorrectly think Robinhood was intentionally blocking Dogecoin trading, much like it did when users were driving Gamestop’s infamous rally.

The company says crypto trading has been fixed.

Update: Crypto trading is now fully restored. Like others, we were experiencing unprecedented demand for Robinhood Crypto services, which created issues with crypto trading. We’ve resolved the issue and apologize for the inconvenience. — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) April 16, 2021

It remains to be seen if the company will lose more customers as a result of these latest issues.