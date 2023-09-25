Rivos Strikes Back, Sues Apple For ‘Overbroad’ Non-Competes

Semiconductor firm Rivos has fired back in its legal battle with Apple, countersuing over the company’s “overbroad” non-compete agreements.

Apple is suing Rivos, a stealth startup focused on RISC-V chips, claiming the company poached Apple employees and stole trade secrets in an effort to improve its chip design. A judge recently cleared Apple’s case to move forward.

According to AppleInsider, Rivos’ countersuit claims that Apple is far too restrictive in its application of non-competes, effectively trying to cover “anything ‘learned’ during the course of employment, regardless whether it is a trade secret.”