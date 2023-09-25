Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

EmergingTechnologiesUpdate

Rivos Strikes Back, Sues Apple For ‘Overbroad’ Non-Competes

Semiconductor firm Rivos has fired back in its legal battle with Apple, countersuing over the company's "overbroad" non-compete agreements....
Rivos Strikes Back, Sues Apple For ‘Overbroad’ Non-Competes
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, September 25, 2023

    • Semiconductor firm Rivos has fired back in its legal battle with Apple, countersuing over the company’s “overbroad” non-compete agreements.

    Apple is suing Rivos, a stealth startup focused on RISC-V chips, claiming the company poached Apple employees and stole trade secrets in an effort to improve its chip design. A judge recently cleared Apple’s case to move forward.

    According to AppleInsider, Rivos’ countersuit claims that Apple is far too restrictive in its application of non-competes, effectively trying to cover “anything ‘learned’ during the course of employment, regardless whether it is a trade secret.”

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |