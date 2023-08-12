Judge Clears Apple’s Lawsuit Against Rivos Over Trade Theft Claims

A US judge has cleared the way for Apple’s lawsuit against Rivos to move forward, saying Apple had “sufficiently identified” a trade secret it accuses Rivos of stealing.

According to The Spokesman-Review, Apple accuses Rivos of engaging in a “coordinated campaign” to hire Apple engineers. The company has successfully hired dozens of former Apple staffers, including ones the iPhone makers accuses of stealing “highly-sensitive” trade secrets pertaining to its chip design.

Rivos is a startup focused on RISC-V chips, which are seen as an open source competitor to Arm-based chips, like Apple uses.

Apple has alleged that Rivos’ actions, as well as those of its former employees, would cause “sufficient harm” to its business.