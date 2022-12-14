Picture-in-Picture Call Support Coming to iOS WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS is finally getting Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support for video calls, with the company confirming the new feature.

PiP allows a person to continue watching a video while multitasking and using their other apps. The feature is common among media apps, but is equally useful for video calling apps.

WhatsApp announced the new feature in a blog post:

Picture in Picture on iOS: Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen.

The new feature will be a welcome quality-of-life improvement for the messaging platform.