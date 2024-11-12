Petition to Make Elon Musk Trump’s AI Advisor Gains Traction

A petition for Elon Musk to serve as President-elect Trump’s Special Advisor on AI, a move that could have profound implications for the tech industry.

Americans for Responsible Innovation, a nonprofit group that advocates for responsible AI development, unveiled the petition. The group says it’s important for the US to lead the world in AI development, both technologically and ethically. The group makes the case that Elon Musk is the ideal candidate to help oversee the country’s AI development.

As artificial intelligence races ahead, the U.S. should lead the world in advancing AI safely and securely. No one is better equipped to help the Trump Administration make America lead on AI than Elon Musk. Musk has made major contributions to the field of AI both as an entrepreneur and as a thought leader. While advancing AI, he has also advocated for AI safety and the need to mitigate existential and catastrophic risks. As Musk said during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, he would push for a regulatory body with insight into what Big Tech is doing on AI. With proper mechanisms in place to handle conflicts of interest, Musk would be an invaluable asset for helping the Trump administration navigate the development of this transformational technology. Help us tell President-Elect Trump to make Musk a Special Advisor to the President on AI.

Musk has a long history of warning about the dangers of AI. Musk co-founded OpenAI with the goal of fostering responsible AI development. Musk has since sued OpenAI, alleging the company has abandoned its original mission in the pursuit of profit.

At the same time, Musk has repeatedly warned about the “civilizational risks” AI poses, saying AI regulation is a must. Those warnings become even more important with artificial general intelligence (AGI) on the horizon. AGI is the term used for when AI begins to rival or exceed human intelligence.

Musk has voiced his belief that companies will achieve AGI as early as 2025.

“While things are changing rapidly, the ability to predict the future becomes a lot harder due to the rate of change,” Musk remarked. “But some things are fairly obvious to predict. We’ll have AI or AGI at a level that can perform almost any cognitive task. It’s just a question of when.”

Given that AGI could pose a much greater threat than generative AI, the case for Musk to serve as a Special Advisor on AI is getting stronger by the day.