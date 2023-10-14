Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

eCommNews

Petco Is the Latest Place to Return Amazon Purchases

Amazon and Petco are testing a deal for the pet store to serve as another place for Amazon customers to drop off returns....
Petco Is the Latest Place to Return Amazon Purchases
Written by Staff
Saturday, October 14, 2023

    • Amazon and Petco are testing a deal for the pet store to serve as another place for Amazon customers to drop off returns.

    GeekWire reports, that Amazon “confirmed that it recently began testing a partnership with pet giant Petco, which will accept returns from customers who purchased items on Amazon.com.”

    Amazon already has partnerships with Kohl’s and Staples. The partnerships are a win-win, giving Amazon’s customers a convenient option for returns while driving traffic to the partner chains.

    There is no word on how long the test phase will last.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |