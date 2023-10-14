Petco Is the Latest Place to Return Amazon Purchases

Amazon and Petco are testing a deal for the pet store to serve as another place for Amazon customers to drop off returns.

GeekWire reports, that Amazon “confirmed that it recently began testing a partnership with pet giant Petco, which will accept returns from customers who purchased items on Amazon.com.”

Amazon already has partnerships with Kohl’s and Staples. The partnerships are a win-win, giving Amazon’s customers a convenient option for returns while driving traffic to the partner chains.

There is no word on how long the test phase will last.