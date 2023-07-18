Peacock Is Raising Prices

Peacock is raising its prices, its first such raise since the streaming service debuted two years ago.

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service, serving up a wealth of content. The service offers three separate plans. Both the Free and Premium plans are ad-supported, although the Premium plan also costs $4.99 per month. The Premium Plus plan is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month.

According to TechCrunch, the Premium plan will get a $1 price bump to $5.99 per month, while the Premium Plus plan will jump $2 to $11.99. The new prices go into effect on August 17.

Even with the price hike, Peacock remains one of the least expensive streaming options.