Pavan Davuluri Is Microsoft’s New Head of Windows Development

Microsoft has a new head of Windows development, with Pavan Davuluri taking over the role, replacing Mikhail Parakhin.

Former head of Windows development, Panos Panay, left Microsoft in September 2023 to take a position with Amazon, in a move that was a surprise to many. In the wake of his departure, Microsoft split the Windows and Surface group. Davuluri was put in charge of the Surface division, with Parakhin in charge of Windows and Web.

After Parakhin decided to move on, Microsoft has apparently re-combined the two divisions under Davuluri’s leadership, according to a memo seen by The Verge:

“This will enable us to take a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for this AI era,” explains Rajesh Jha, Executive VP, Experiences + Devices.

Microsoft is clearly working to fill the hole Panay’s departure left. Only time will tell if the latest shuffle is what the company needs.