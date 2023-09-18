Panos Panay Is Leaving Microsoft, Reportedly to Join Amazon

Panos Panay, head of Microsoft’s Windows and Surface division, is leaving the company and reportedly joining Amazon.

Panay worked at Microsoft for 19 years, rising to one of the most important roles within the company overseeing Windows development. The executive announced on X that he is ready to “write the next chapter.”

After 19 incredible years at Microsoft, I’ve decided to turn the page and write the next chapter. I’m forever grateful for my time at Microsoft and the amazing people I had the honor to make products with. Panos Panay (@panos_panay) — September 18, 2023

According to Bloomberg, Panay is preparing to join Amazon as its new head of Devices & Services, the division responsible for Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle. Panay will be replacing Dave Limp, who retired after 13 years at the company.

The report, if true, signals Amazon’s continued commitment to its Devices & Services business, something some questioned in the wake of Limp’s retirement. Given the cost-cutting measures CEO Andy Jassy has been employing, some worried Amazon may start scaling back on its Alexa and Echo business.

Panay taking over Limp’s role would seem to indicate that Amazon still has faith in the division and sees a bright future ahead.