It’s Official: Former Microsoft Exec Panos Panay Is Joining Amazon

After several days of speculation, Amazon has confirmed that former Microsoft executive Panos Panay is joining the company.

Panay is a long-time Microsoft exec that led the company’s Windows and Surface development. His departure from that company surprised many in the industry, and rumors immediately began circulating that he would be replacing departing Dave Limp as head of Amazon’s Devices & Services business (D&S).

In a note to employees, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed Panay’s new role:

Quick note to share that Panos Panay will be joining Amazon to lead our Devices & Services business (D&S), reporting to me and joining S-Team. Panos has spent the last 19+ years at Microsoft, where he was most recently EVP and Chief Product Officer, leading the Windows + Devices division. Before this latest role, Panos held a variety of leadership positions, including Corporate VP for Microsoft Devices, as well as GM of Surface and PC Hardware, where he drove the creation and introduction of the Surface product line. As a strong product builder and inventor who has deep experience in both hardware and integrated services, Panos will be a great addition to our D&S organization moving forward. Panos will start at the end of October, and Dave Limp will work with him over the next couple of months to ensure a smooth transition. I remain quite excited about the invention happening and businesses that we’re building in D&S, and look forward to working with Panos. Andy

Limp, who has been tapped as the next CEO of Blue Origin, also threw his weight behind Panay: