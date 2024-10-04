OpenAI Co-Founder Durk Kingma Joins Anthropic

Another prominent OpenAI figure has joined rival Anthropic as Durk Kingma announces he has taken a role within the AI startup.

Kingma announced his decision via X.

Personal news: I’m joining @AnthropicAI! 😄 Anthropic’s approach to AI development resonates significantly with my own beliefs; looking forward to contributing to Anthropic’s mission of developing powerful AI systems responsibly. Can’t wait to work with their talented team, including a number of great ex-colleagues from OpenAI and Google, and tackle the challenges ahead! Durk Kingma (@dpkingma) | October 1, 2024

While Kingma has not been part of OpenAI for several years, it’s nonetheless a telling development that yet another OpenAI co-founder has joined Anthropic. Anthropic was formed by former OpenAI execs who were reportedly disillusioned by the direction OpenAI was taking and fearing it was moving too far away from its initial goal of safe, ethical AI development.

Kingma is just one of a number of OpenAI co-founders and execs who have left the company, with Anthropic picking up several of them.