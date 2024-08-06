OpenAI Loses Three Top Execs

OpenAI has lost another top three execs, the latest sign of potential ongoing trouble for the high-flying AI firm.
Co-founder Greg Brockman is taking an extended sabbatical from his role in the company. He announced the news on X.
Even more damaging to OpenAI, co-founder John Schulman is leaving for rival Anthropic, writing a long X post to explain his decision.
The Information reports that Peter Deng, a former Meta product leader who joined OpenAI last year, is also leaving.
While Schulman was quick to say that his departure was not because of any disagreement or difference of priority between him and the company. Nonetheless, OpenAI has been bleeding executives at a rate that borders on brain drain.
Co-founder Ilya Sutskever left the company in mid-May, following his failed boardroom coup against Sam Altman. Jan Leike left the company for Anthropic, writing a scathing post in which he says “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products” at the company. Similarly, policy researcher Gretchen Kreuger left around within hours of Sutskever and Leike’s departure, saying she had “additional and overlapping concerns.”
OpenAI may currently be the leading AI firm, but the company clearly has some issues it needs to work out.