Ohio Bill Would Make It Illegal to Secretly Track People With AirTags

Ohio is taking steps to make it illegal to secretly track people through the use of AirTags and similar devices.

Apple introduced AirTags as a convenient way to keep track of items, using the diminutive Bluetooth devices in conjunction with an iPhone or Mac. Unfortunately, AirTags have “become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers,” according to one lawsuit aimed at holding Apple responsible. Individuals have been stalked, shot, and even murdered in cases where AirTags were used to secretly track individuals.

According to AP News, Ohio is looking to tackle the problem with a bill that would make it illegal to use AirTags and competing devices to track people without their consent. The Senate has passed the bill, with the House poised to consider it next.

The bill would make the “illegal use of a device or application” a first-degree misdemeanor. If a person has previous convictions, however, it could be classified as a fourth-degree felony. The misdemeanor charge could carry up to 180 days in jail, while the felony charge could result in a six to 18-month sentence.

Lawmakers appear to be taking a common sense approach to the law, making exceptions for parents tracking children, caretakers tracking the people in their car, or law enforcement tracking suspects. AP News says private investigators will be able to use the devices in some instances, as well as non-private investigators involved in “legitimate business purpose.”

AirTags have certainly been one of Apple’s most controversial products. While the company, and rival Google, has made efforts to minimize the possibility of unwanted use cases, such measures have clearly not resolved the problem, leading to lawmakers becoming increasingly involved.