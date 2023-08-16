NYC Joins List of Jurisdictions Banning TikTok

New York City has joined the list of jurisdictions that has banned TikTok from government devices over privacy and security concerns.

The US, UK, Canada, and Australia have already banned TiKTok from top-level government devices. Several US states have taken similar action, but NYC is now joining those jurisdictions.

“While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner,” a New York City Hall spokesperson told The Verge. “NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers’ data safe.”

The news is another setback for the social media app as it work to reassure governments that it can be trusted.