Nvidia Is the First $1Trillion Chipmaker

Nvidia has crossed a major milestone, becoming the first chipmaker to join the $1 trillion club.

According to Reuters, Nvidia joined the $1 trillion club Tuesday, making it the first chipmaker to do so. It joins the ranks of Apple and Microsoft.

Notably, Nvidia’s fortunes come at a time when Intel is increasingly under criticism for failing to deliver on CEO Pat Gelsinger’s vision to turn the company around, allowing it to be surpassed by younger rivals. Meanwhile, Nvidia is benefiting from the burgeoning AI market, as well as partnerships with other firms.