MediaTek and Nvidia Confirm Automotive Tech Partnership

MediaTek and Nvidia have confirmed they are partnering to produce advanced automotive infotainment systems.

MediaTek has been pivoting to AI and automotive chips amid weak demand in the consumer PC market. The company was rumored to be working with Nvidia, with plans to include the latter’s GPUs in its SoCs.

According to Reuters, the two companies announced a partnership at the Computex trade show in Taipei, confirming MediaTek’s plans to incorporate Nvidia’s GPUs. The infotainment systems will be able to assist drivers, thanks to AI, as well as play videos and games.

“The automotive industry needs strong companies that can work with the industry for decades at a time,” said Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang.

“The quality, strength and positions of our two companies could give the automotive industry partners that they can build their companies on,” he said, saying the resulting chips could power “every single segment of a car.”

As automakers transition to electric vehicle, the need for chips within the industry has skyrocketed. The industry’s needs provide an opportunity for both companies to make up for lost business. In addition to a slumping PC market, the demand for GPUs has plummeted as a result of the crypto market’s crash.

“In this very demanding environment, we are not reducing people,” CEO Rick Tsai said in the company’s last earnings call. “We’re not increasing either. The critical thing is to allocate those precious resources.”

“We’re confident that we will be able to provide the capability to our customers,” Tsai added, speaking about the AI chip market.