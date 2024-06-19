Advertise with Us
Nvidia Is Now the World’s Most Valuable Company

Nvidia is now the world's most valuable company, passing Microsoft at the end of trading Tuesday when its stock hit $135.58 per share....
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, June 19, 2024

    Microsoft was the world’s most valuable company, with Nvidia in second-place after it passed Apple in early June. According to The Verge, Nvidia’s closed Tuesday with a market cap of $3.335 trillion, besting Microsoft’s $3.32 trillion.

    The milestone is a testament to how important Nvidia has become, with the company’s GPUs powering AI models for companies across the industry.

