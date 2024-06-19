Nvidia is now the world’s most valuable company, passing Microsoft at the end of trading Tuesday when its stock hit $135.58 per share.

Microsoft was the world’s most valuable company, with Nvidia in second-place after it passed Apple in early June. According to The Verge, Nvidia’s closed Tuesday with a market cap of $3.335 trillion, besting Microsoft’s $3.32 trillion.

The milestone is a testament to how important Nvidia has become, with the company’s GPUs powering AI models for companies across the industry.