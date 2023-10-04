NSA Is Establishing An AI Security Center

The National Security Agency is establishing an AI security center to combat threats from the burgeoning tech.

AI threatens to revolutionize and overturn many of tech’s old establishments, but few areas are poised to be impacted as much as cybersecurity. The NSA is trying to stay ahead of those threats, establishing a security center specifically to combat them.

According to AP News, Army Gen. Paul Nakasone said the new center would be part of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center and would help the US maintain its edge in the AI race.

“We maintain an advantage in AI in the United States today. That AI advantage should not be taken for granted,” Nakasone said.

Nakasone said US agencies use AI to help them but that the human element was still an important factor.

“AI helps us, But our decisions are made by humans. And that’s an important distinction,” Nakasone said. “We do see assistance from artificial intelligence. But at the end of the day, decisions will be made by humans and humans in the loop.”

The NSA’s actions show the growing challenges AI poses and the high-stakes race for companies, organizations, and governments to gain a competitive advantage.