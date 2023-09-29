Norway Expands Its Fight With Meta Over Behavioral Ads to the EU Bloc

Norway is stepping up its fight with Meta over behavioral advertising, trying to convince the entire EU bloc to ban it.

Norway has no issue with Meta serving its users ads based on information they willingly provide. The country’s data protection agency did, however, take issue with Meta’s behavioral advertising, where the company vacuums up as much data as it can about people — often without their knowledge — to build a profile and advertise to them.

After Meta failed to address the issue, Norway began fining the company nearly $100,000 per day. Meta appealed the decision but ultimately lost.

According to The Register, Norway wants the entire bloc to follow suit and ban Meta’s behavioral advertising throughout Europe.

We believe that our temporary ban must be made permanent. Furthermore, we believe that the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) must be interpreted consistently throughout the EU/EEA, and we ask for the ban to be extended to the rest of Europe.

As The Register points out, Norway is not officially part of the EU, but there is a legal framework in place for European countries like Norway to address concerns within the bloc.

If the EU takes up Norway’s request, it could spell trouble for Meta and its advertising business, as well as serve as a warning to others.