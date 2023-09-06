Meta Loses Bid to Overturn Norway’s Ban On Behavioral Advertising

Meta has lost its bid to overturn Norway’s ban on behavioral advertising, a major setback for the company’s EU operations.

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority announced a ban on Meta’s behavioral advertising in mid-July, saying it would fine the company $100,000 per day that it did not comply. The agency did not have an issue with targeted advertising based on data users willing provide, but took exception to Meta’s far-reaching surveillance and its practice of collecting data far in excess of what users authorize.

Meta appealed the decision, but a Norwegian court has rejected the company’s arguments, according to the Norwegian Data Protection Authority:

The Oslo District Court has fully sided with the Data Protection Authority in the matter. – We are very pleased with the Court’s ruling and the result. This is a big victory for people’s data protection rights, said Director General Line Coll. In its ruling, the Court states that the Data Protection Authority’s decision is valid, and that there are no grounds for an injunction. The case was heard in Oslo District Court on 22 and 23 August. – This is a thorough ruling that provides useful clarifications. We are very pleased that the Court agrees with our assessments, said Head of International Section, Tobias Judin.

Given how closely jurisdictions within the EU cooperate, it is likely that Norway’s stand is one that will be copied by other countries in the bloc.