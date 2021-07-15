NortonLifeLock In Advanced Talks to Buy Avast

Two of the leaders in the cybersecurity software market are in advanced merger talks, according to reports.

NortonLifeLock and Avast are two of the most well-known makers of cybersecurity software. Norton has been a common name in the market for decades, while Avast made a name for itself as a freemium alternative.

According to The Wall Street Journal the two companies are already in advanced talks for a deal that could value Avast as high as $8 billion. The deal could be completed as early as this month, provided no deal-breaking issues arise.

Should Norton succeed in purchasing Avast, the combined company would be a behemoth in the industry, and put tremendous pressure on rivals.