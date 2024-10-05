Next Week’s Autonomous Future: Tesla and the Rise of AI and Robotics

In a conversation with Dan Ives, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Wedbush Securities, it became evident that Tesla is gearing up for a monumental leap into the future with its AI and robotics capabilities. Ives, who has long been bullish on Tesla, believes that the company’s autonomous and AI ventures are on the cusp of redefining the automotive landscape.

According to Ives on the Brighter with Herbert YouTube channel, “Next week’s going to really be the start of an autonomous future of Tesla.” This prediction comes ahead of the much-anticipated event, tentatively titled “WeRobot,” set for October 10, which is expected to showcase Tesla’s advances in AI, robotics, and full self-driving (FSD) technology.

The Path to Full Autonomy

For Tesla, the journey to autonomy is more than just incremental improvements in driver assistance—it’s a revolution in how we understand transportation. During the interview, Ives emphasized the importance of the upcoming event, stating, “This event is not just about turning a page; it’s writing a whole new chapter, possibly a completely new book.” The event, he believes, will lay the groundwork for Tesla’s fully autonomous future, focusing specifically on Tesla’s RoboTaxi program. “This is all going to be about RoboTaxi, an autonomous future,” Ives noted, underscoring that this is where Tesla plans to reveal its roadmap for turning its FSD technology into an actionable, revenue-generating service.

While some analysts and institutional investors have continued to fixate on Tesla delivering a low-cost, $25,000 electric vehicle, Ives maintains a different focus. “They will not show any sort of model 2 Sub 30k vehicle,” he asserted. Instead, the spotlight will be on advancing their AI and robotics technology, with RoboTaxi being a key component. Ives also dismissed the idea that the RoboTaxi fleet is something far off in the future. He confidently predicted that within a year, Tesla’s autonomous service would begin to roll out: “This is not something for 2040—it’s going to be phased in within a year or sooner.”

FSD as the Core AI Play

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology lies at the core of what Ives considers the company’s most undervalued asset—its artificial intelligence play. “I continue to believe it is the most undervalued AI play in the market,” he said, emphasizing that Tesla’s FSD and autonomous capabilities represent the biggest and most impactful use case for AI in today’s tech landscape. The idea of AI driving mass adoption in the mobility space is what excites Ives the most, stating that “FSD and autonomous are truly the biggest use cases for AI.”

Despite skepticism from other analysts, Ives remains steadfast in his belief that Tesla is more than just an automotive company—it’s a robotics company at its core. “People still think Tesla is just an auto company. We’ve long seen it as an AI and robotics powerhouse,” he said. For Ives, the emphasis is on the transformative potential of AI, especially as it becomes embedded within Tesla’s operational and strategic framework. “This is where I think Tesla is setting itself apart—by turning every car on the road into a robotics and AI-driven data machine.”

AI and Robotics: Tesla’s Secret Weapon

Tesla’s AI and robotics ambitions are not just about autonomous driving; they are also about transforming the company’s overall operational capabilities. Ives pointed out how Tesla is leveraging artificial intelligence for not only consumer-facing products but also internal development processes. “Tesla is not just applying AI to cars. It’s also about productivity and operational efficiency,” he highlighted. He went on to say that AI tools are helping Tesla’s engineers learn new coding languages faster and assisting in peer code reviews, which significantly cuts down development time: “Generative AI helps accelerate time to market and improves code quality, which is vital for rapid feature deployments.”

A major focus of the upcoming Tesla event is also expected to be the potential for partnerships in the AI and robotics space. When asked about possible collaborations, Ives mentioned, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear Tesla talking about licensing and partnerships around AI and robotics technologies.” These partnerships could encompass collaborations with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) both in China and the United States. “You’re going to have partnerships on both sides, you’re going to have partnerships on the China side and partnerships on the U.S. side,” Ives said, hinting at the far-reaching implications of Tesla’s growing influence in AI and autonomous solutions.

The Industry Awaits—And Watches

Dan Ives made it clear that this upcoming event will not only be pivotal for Tesla but also for the global automotive and technology industries. “I was in Asia a few weeks ago, and every company, every investor, was talking about this event,” he said. According to Ives, this event is setting up to be a historic day, not just for Tesla, but for the industry at large. He likened the importance of this event to other significant technological milestones, like the unveiling of the iPhone by Steve Jobs. “The iPhone event was historic, but it wasn’t just about the device—it was about the platform. I think this Tesla event will be similar in many ways,” he observed.

The excitement is palpable, and the implications are profound. As Ives summed up, “This is not just a milestone for Tesla; it’s a statement to the industry about the future of mobility, AI, and robotics.” With Tesla’s emphasis on AI-driven decision-making and full autonomy, Ives predicts that the market and institutional investors will soon reevaluate Tesla, not just as a car company but as a transformative force in AI and robotics. “This is why I think the event is so critical—it’s about proving to the world that Tesla is not just a carmaker, but an AI robotics company that happens to make cars.”

A Historic Turning Point

What many analysts and market watchers will be paying attention to during Tesla’s “WeRobot” event will be proof points—tangible steps Tesla is taking towards full autonomy. According to Ives, this event isn’t about hype; it’s about delivering on the promise of an autonomous future. “For a lot of the analysts who have been skeptical, this is Tesla’s chance to show them the roadmap, to say: ‘Here is how we get there, and here are the tools we have to make it happen.'”

Tesla has been at the center of innovation in electric vehicles, and now, with its emphasis on robotics, the company is aiming to change the game once again. Ives believes that if Tesla can demonstrate a credible RoboTaxi solution at the event, it will be the starting point of a new era, not only for Tesla but for the mobility industry as a whole. “This is what differentiates Tesla. They are not just talking about an autonomous future—they are building it,” Ives concluded.

The Dawn of an Autonomous Era

Dan Ives believes we are witnessing the beginning of a fundamental transformation—what he calls “the start of an autonomous future for Tesla.” Tesla’s commitment to delivering a viable RoboTaxi platform is positioning it at the forefront of the autonomous movement. As Ives pointed out, “This is not just about turning a page; it’s about writing an entirely new book.”

This optimism stems from Tesla’s relentless focus on AI and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technologies, which Ives suggests could represent a trillion-dollar value proposition in the coming years. He believes that the advancements Tesla will showcase at its upcoming event, dubbed “WeRobot,” will mark a pivotal moment in the evolution of the automotive and technology sectors. “We don’t walk away from this event with a shrug of the shoulders,” Ives emphasized. “It’s going to be a game-changer, not just for Tesla but for how institutional investors perceive the potential of autonomous driving.”

What sets Tesla apart, according to Ives, is not only its ability to develop cutting-edge autonomous features but also its massive data advantage. With over six million vehicles already on the road gathering real-time driving data, Tesla’s ability to train and refine its AI systems is unmatched. “When you think about the billions of miles driven and the amount of real-world data Tesla has gathered, it’s a huge advantage that’s difficult for competitors to replicate,” said Ives. This data, combined with Tesla’s advanced neural network capabilities, gives the company an edge that positions it years ahead in the race towards full autonomy.

Ives is confident that Tesla’s upcoming milestones will change the perception of FSD adoption across Tesla’s vast fleet. He sees the “WeRobot” event as a historical day not only for Tesla but for the automotive industry and the tech sector as a whole. According to Ives, this event has parallels to other monumental moments in technology—like Apple unveiling the iPhone or Microsoft announcing its partnership with OpenAI. He described it as a moment “where the bell goes off for investors,” highlighting the immediacy and significance of what Tesla is trying to achieve in just the next six to twelve months.

Tesla’s approach contrasts sharply with the timeline suggested by many of its industry peers and skeptics. While other analysts have pushed the horizon for true RoboTaxi services to 2040 or beyond, Ives and others like ARK Invest believe the timeline is much closer—perhaps as soon as next year. “We’re not talking about two or three years down the road; this is happening now,” Ives argued. “Elon Musk is going to unveil something real—something that’s ready for the next step.”

Moreover, Ives acknowledges that Tesla is likely to expand beyond the confines of its own fleet, envisioning partnerships with other automakers. He mentioned that both Chinese and American OEMs are potential candidates for future collaborations, which would further extend the reach of Tesla’s technology. “Tesla doesn’t need to do this alone,” Ives said. “There’s an immense opportunity for partnerships, and I think OEMs will eventually recognize the value Tesla can bring to their own autonomous strategies.”

The unveiling of the autonomous future is not just about hardware and software; it’s about reshaping consumer behavior, market dynamics, and even the role of traditional car ownership. With Tesla leading the charge, the next few months could witness an acceleration toward a fully autonomous experience—one that transforms the way we think about mobility.

Ives also touched on how Tesla has evolved its narrative over time, successfully stabilizing its strategy, improving its communication with investors, and proving itself through solid delivery figures—even in a tough market. “This is no longer just a growth story or a speculative play; it’s now a reality that’s coming into focus,” Ives said. With the announcement of RoboTaxi services potentially within a year, Tesla is poised to be not only an automaker but a key player in the AI-driven transportation landscape.

As Tesla prepares for this transformative event, Ives underscores the broader impact: “This isn’t just about Tesla; it’s about the entire automotive industry stepping into a new era. The world is watching, and whether you are a competitor, an investor, or just a tech enthusiast, you have to recognize that something monumental is unfolding here.”

With all eyes on Tesla, the countdown to “WeRobot” isn’t just about unveiling a new product or feature; it’s about redefining an industry and showcasing the beginning of an autonomous future—one that Tesla is ready to lead.