Tesla FSD 12: From ‘Wow’ Moments to Robo Taxi Reality—Is Autonomous Driving Finally Here?

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology has been making headlines for years, with Elon Musk promising a future where Teslas drive themselves without human intervention. Now, with the release of FSD 12, that vision seems closer than ever.

But is it ready for the road as a Robotaxi solution?

From ‘Magic’ to Critical Scrutiny

Early adopters of Tesla’s FSD 12, like Freda Duan, are vocal about their experiences. Duan shared that after months of testing FSD 12, she has moved beyond the initial excitement. “I’ve gone past the ‘wow, this is magic’ phase,” she said. The once awe-inspiring technology has now entered a phase of analytical examination, where she scrutinizes every disengagement and edge case. Yet, amidst this detailed observation, Duan described a recent “tears in my eyes” moment when FSD 12 flawlessly navigated winding roads during a road trip, handling challenging curves and speeds better than any human driver could. “No human I know could’ve done better,” she emphasized, noting the perfect performance and the car passing her “coffee cup test” for smoothness.

This narrative reflects a shift many Tesla enthusiasts experience: transitioning from being mesmerized by the technology to viewing it as a serious contender in the autonomous vehicle space. However, as exciting as the technology may seem, the question remains: Is it truly ready for the highly anticipated Robotaxi future?

A Future of Disruption

Tesla’s FSD 12 is more than just a cool gadget—it’s potentially a trillion-dollar disruptor. Duan highlighted how this technology could reshape cities, real estate, traffic, and even car ownership. With over 3 trillion miles driven annually in the U.S., the impact of autonomous vehicles could be monumental. Duan underscored the broader implications: “We’re talking trillion-dollar disruptions that no one’s fully grasping yet.”

Such transformative potential, however, brings its share of critics. Some, like Twitter user @TemerTek, argue that while FSD shows promise, it fails to adapt to real-world driving dynamics. “These AI driving demos always forget that sticking to a rigid ‘speed limit’ while traffic moves faster is exactly what causes congestion—and probably fuels road rage,” @TemerTek pointed out.

Challenges Along the Road

While Duan and other FSD users celebrate milestones, not everyone is convinced. @RVal1995 noted that Duan’s video footage revealed her Tesla going slower than the surrounding traffic, raising concerns about the system’s integration with the flow of real-world driving. “If you aren’t going the same speed as the flow of traffic, then you are a safety hazard,” he remarked. These critiques underscore the balancing act Tesla must perform: ensuring that FSD can navigate legal and technical boundaries while maintaining harmony with human-driven vehicles.

Further complicating matters is the uphill battle towards achieving true Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) in autonomous driving. As David Lee, another online commenter, pointed out, “Autonomous driving is too narrow to be considered AGI.” While Tesla’s FSD has made impressive strides, there’s still a long way to go before it can operate as a fully independent system across all driving scenarios.

Beyond the ‘Early Adopter’ Phase

The release of FSD 12 has also sparked debates about its readiness for mainstream adoption. As @DanyPell commented, “It is still only at the early adopter phase but adoption [is] growing so fast. Mainstream in no time.” Others, like @DGCaster12, lament the general public’s lack of awareness regarding how far the technology has come. “What’s unbelievable is the general public still has no idea,” he said.

Despite the excitement, some users have yet to experience the magic firsthand. @StevieC22534754 vented frustrations about delayed updates, joking, “I still think Elon is holding back on us to sell more HW4 cars before the end of a crappy quarter.” These concerns reflect an ongoing tension between the company’s bold promises and the realities of rolling out such an ambitious technology.

Is Robotaxi Ready?

So, is Tesla’s FSD 12 ready for the long-promised Robotaxi service? The technology has undoubtedly taken significant steps forward. Drivers like Freda Duan attest to the system’s increasing reliability, recounting two-hour drives with zero disengagements, smooth handling, and passengers comfortably playing on their phones. “It passed the coffee cup test,” she reiterated, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards autonomy.

However, there are still hurdles to clear. Users like @PavelSich noted that while FSD excels in many areas, it may not always be the most efficient choice: “Judging by the cars passing you all the time, that 2hr drive could have been 1hr if human drove it.”

As Tesla continues to iterate on its FSD software, one thing is certain: the future of autonomous driving is closer than ever. But with questions about speed, safety, and broader societal impacts still lingering, the road ahead may be longer than initially anticipated.

In the words of Duan, “Every step forward gets us closer to that future we all deserve.” Tesla’s FSD may not be perfect, but it’s undoubtedly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible—and, perhaps, just around the corner from becoming a reality in the form of fully operational Robotaxis.