Neuralink’s Blindsight Receives FDA’s ‘Breakthrough Device Designation’

Neuralink has scored a major win for its Blindsight implant, designed to restore patients’ lost sight, with the FDA granting it the “Breakthrough Device Designation.”
Breakthrough Device Designation helps speed up the approval process for medical technology that is deemed lifesaving, or treats the most extreme medical issues. Blindsight is designed to help restore patients’ eyesight, even if they’ve lost both eyes and the optic nerve.
Neuralink announced the news via X.
Elon Musk provided more info, saying the initial results would be limited, but eventually could rival science fiction examples, like Star Trek’s Geordi La Forge.