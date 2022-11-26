Netflix Ramping Up Game Production With Its First AAA PC Title

Netflix is wading deeper into the gaming market, with a job posting revealing it is planning to release its first AAA PC game title.

Netflix posted the requirements for a Game Director role on its website:

We’re looking for a creative and highly-skilled Game Director to help us forge the game direction and creative vision on a brand-new AAA PC game. As Game Director, you will be the creative leader of one of Netflix’s first generation of internally developed original games.

The streaming TV company launched its game service in late 2021, focusing on mobile gaming for Android, iOS, and iPadOS. The company has hired top talent, including former EA exec Mike Verdu and launched its own internal game studio.

Despite the company’s investment, its gaming efforts have yet to gain much traction. In fact, as recently as August 2022, 99% of Netflix customers had never tried one of the company’s games.

Netflix no doubt hopes that branching out into the wider PC market, with a blockbuster AAA title no less, may get the attention it needs to make its gaming platform a success.