Mozilla Releases Firefox Translation, a Local, Non-Cloud Extension

Mozilla has released a local, non-cloud translation extension, Firefox Translation, providing a private and secure alternative.

Translation extensions are among the most popular add-ons available for Firefox, but Mozilla has created a new one that focuses on privacy. The vast majority of translation extensions rely on cloud-based services, uploading text to complete the translation. Needless to say, this poses a privacy and security risk, especially for sensitive content.

According to Mozilla, this new add-on “was developed with The Bergamot Project Consortium, coordinated by the University of Edinburgh with partners Charles University in Prague, the University of Sheffield, University of Tartu, and Mozilla.”

The Firefox Translation extension is designed to do all translation locally, on the user’s computer, without uploading anything to the cloud.

Mozilla notes the following requirement:

A CPU that supports SSE4.1 extensions is required for this addon to function properly. If it doesn’t, an error will be displayed when the translation is being started.

Users can find out more and download the extension here.