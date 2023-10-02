Microsoft Working On New Foldable Phones — But Will Anyone Buy Them?

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new generation of foldable phones, but the company will have an uphill battle convincing users to buy them.

Microsoft has been experimenting with foldable phones, most notably its line of Surface Duos. The phones sported two separate screens joined by a hinge.

Unfortunately, the company’s plans were mired with issues. Microsoft announced two models initially — one powered by Windows and another powered by Android — only to drop the Windows model and only move forward with Android. To make matters worse, Microsoft dropped support for the Surface Duo a mere three years after

According to Patently Apple, Microsoft is working with Intel and Samsung to produce a new generation of Microsoft-branded foldables. The project, originally code-named Horseshoe Bend, has already resulted in patents that show a significant departure from the Surface Duo. Rather than two screens joined by a hinge, Microsoft’s next-gen effort will have a single-screen design, much like Samsung and Google’s foldables.

The big question, however, is will anyone trust Microsoft enough to buy the new phone. The company’s indecision and lackluster support may very well make consumers leery of purchasing another Microsoft device, especially when Samsung and Google are far more committed to the space.