Microsoft Ends Support for the Surface Duo

Microsoft has ended support for the original Surface Duo, a mere three years after introducing the device in 2020.

The Surface Duo is an Android-powered, dual-screen device that many saw as the best of both worlds. It offered the most popular mobile operating system paired with Microsoft’s suite of software.

Unfortunately, despite only being three years old, the original Surface Duo has received its last update, effective September 10, 2023:

Surface Android devices will receive Android version and security updates for at least 3 years from its release date (September 10, 2020). In cases where the support duration is longer than 3 years, an updated end of servicing date will be published 18 months before expiration of the last planned servicing date.

Microsoft has been lackluster in supporting the Surface Duo. The company has long been accused of not taking the device seriously, as a result of not releasing promised updates on time.

Unfortunately, ending support after three years is not going to improve the company’s reputation in the mobile market, especially at a time when other companies are offering five years of support.