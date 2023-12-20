Microsoft Releases Tool To Delete Unwanted HP Printer Software

Microsoft has released a utility to help users uninstall HP printer software that was installed on Windows 10 and 11 as a result of a bug.

Users began complaining in early December that Windows 10 and 11 was installing HP printer software without their permission. Microsoft acknowledged the issue, but has now taken steps to help users fix the problem.

The Microsoft Printer Metadata Troubleshooter Tool is intended to help users and administrators address the known issue as described in Printer names and icons might be changed and HP Smart app automatically installs. This tool will review your printer information. It will restore any previously downloaded model information and icons and will remove HP LaserJet M101-M106 model information, icons, and application associations from printers that do not match this name and model.

This tool will uninstall the HP Smart application if incorrect metadata was found, there are no HP printers or HP printer drivers installed, and the application was installed after November 25, 2023.

The utility is available on the Microsoft Download Center.