Windows Is Installing HP Software On Users’ Machines

Microsoft is experiencing another embarrassing moment, with Windows apparently installing HP software unprompted.

According to The Register, users have been taking to Reddit to complain about the sudden appearance of HP printer software, despite not installing it themselves.

“I just checked and I had it installed too,” one user wrote. “Checking the event log for the Microsoft Store shows that it installed earlier today, but I definitely did [not] request or initiate it because I do not have any devices from HP.”

As The Register points out, Windows Update can roll out third-party software and drivers to Windows devices. The simplest explanation is that Microsoft engineers accidentally enabled the download. Interestingly enough, Microsoft has not commented on the incident, despite the angst it is causing.

“Would it be that hard for Microsoft to just provide an operating system without needless bloat?” asked another user.