Microsoft Is Bringing Windows Copilot AI to Windows 11

Microsoft has announced Windows Copilot AI for Windows 11, expanding its rollout of AI technology across its platforms.

Microsoft has already rolled out Dynamics 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot, but the company is not bringing the power of AI to Windows 11 “to act as your personal assistant.”

Panos Panay, Windows and Devices Chief Product Officer, announced the news in a blog post:

We’re thrilled to introduce Windows Copilot. Windows is the first PC platform to provide centralized AI assistance for customers. Together, with Bing Chat and first- and third-party plugins, you can focus on bringing your ideas to life, completing complex projects and collaborating instead of spending energy finding, launching and working across multiple applications. Invoking Windows Copilot is familiar and easy – the button is front and center on your taskbar – simple to find and use. Once open, the Windows Copilot side bar stays consistent across your apps, programs and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant. It makes every user a power user, helping you take action, customize your settings and seamlessly connect across your favorite apps. The things you love about Windows – copy/paste, Snap Assist, Snipping Tool, personalization – they are all right there for you, along with every other feature on the platform, and they only get better with Windows Copilot. For example, you can not only copy and paste, but also ask Windows Copilot to rewrite, summarize or explain your content.

Microsoft has jumped to an early lead in the AI wars and is wasting no time employing the technology everywhere it can. Windows Copilot is simply the latest evidence of the direction the company is moving in.