Microsoft Dynamic 365 Copilot Is the First CRM/ERP AI Copilot

Microsoft is continuing its rollout of artificial intelligence across its platforms, unveiling Microsoft Dynamic 365 Copilot.

The company touts Dynamic 365 Copilot as “the world’s first copilot in both CRM and ERP that brings next-generation AI to every line of business.” Microsoft has already begun rolling out next-gen AI in its Bing search engine and is now looking to improve the CRM and ERP experience using the new tech.

In particular, Microsoft wants to help CRM/ERP customers to reduce the daily monotony of necessary tasks, such as notetaking, data entry, and content generation. For example, in Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales, AI can help users write email responses and even create email summaries of Teams meetings. Similarly, in Dynamics 365 Customer Service, AI can generate answers based on chats and email and customers will soon be able to build virtual agents in minutes for their unique needs.

In Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Dynamics 365 Marketing, AI can help personnel better understand their customer segments, even receiving insights, suggestions, and recommendations they otherwise may have missed.

“The next era of business applications is being transformed by generative AI,” writes Charles Lamanna, CVP, Business Applications and Platform. “Users will increasingly expect their CRM and ERP applications to include AI-powered expertise. Dynamics 365 Copilot brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business, improving customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency. Essential to our approach as we bring these latest advancements to customers is our commitment to responsible AI by design – our framework for the safe deployment of AI technologies.

“Today’s announcement builds on recent AI momentum across Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and the Power Platform. This includes: the next generation of AI capabilities in Microsoft Teams, the collaboration platform for work with more than 280 million monthly active users; Viva Sales, which helps sellers by bringing a sales copilot to their flow of work in Microsoft 365; and Power Apps, enabling citizen developers to write code using natural language.”