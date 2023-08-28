Advertise with Us
Microsoft Eliminates Unlimited OneDrive Storage Option

Microsoft appears to have beat Dropbox to the punch when it comes to eliminating unlimited cloud storage options, doing so sometime in July....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, August 28, 2023

    • Microsoft appears to have beat Dropbox to the punch when it comes to eliminating unlimited cloud storage options, doing so sometime in July.

    Dropbox made news last week when it announced it was ending its unlimited storage option, citing widespread abuse by crypto miners. According to TechRadar Pro, it appears Microsoft quietly made a similar move with its OneDrive storage between July 14 and July 28.

    Under Microsoft’s new plans, all accounts are capped at 1 TB per user.

    “In response to customer demand, Microsoft has streamlined the purchasing process for customers who use OneDrive for Business standalone plans,” a spokesperson told TechRadar Pro. “Customers currently on these plans will still be able to add seats and renew their license.”

